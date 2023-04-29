04-29-23 REGIONAL Wood bankweb.jpg
Brad Johnson used the wood bank almost every week while it was open during the winter. He and his wife used the wood from the bank to heat their house — their wood stove is their main source of heat during the winter. “Every load saved us about $100,” Johnson said.

 Courtesy photo | Ethan Weston Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — For more than 50 years, Jack Pehringer has taken his pickup truck deep into the Bighorn Mountains, where he has collected firewood to help heat his home.

But this year, Pehringer took a different tack — he went to the Clear Creek Wood Bank.

