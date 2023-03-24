Jail stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — A woman charged with setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic will be held in a Platte County jail for the time being. 

A judge made the determination to keep Lorna Green in custody during her initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. Green, 22, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin. 

