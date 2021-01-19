GILLETTE — Last year was not a good one for the coal industry, with production dropping significantly again partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is one problem that Campbell County Commissioners have not had to deal with — fighting with coal companies to collect tens of millions of dollars in unpaid production taxes.
Campbell County Treasurer Rachael Knust said that since late 2019 when Eagle Specialty Materials bought the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines from Blackjewel and the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. bought Cloud Peak’s assets, both companies have been on time with their payments, despite all the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both have been paying when they’re supposed to,” she said.
The county worked with the companies to set up a schedule to pay unpaid taxes left from Blackjewel and Cloud Peak, as well as keeping up with paying on current production.
Knust said Campbell County is owed $35.5 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2019. Most of that — $31.3 million — is from 2019 and comes from the bankruptcies of Cloud Peak Energy and Blackjewel. But NTEC and ESM are working to pay the county that $30-plus million.
NTEC has been paying delinquent taxes from 2014 through 2016, 2018 and 2019, as well as mineral production tax for 2020. After paying $12 million in 2020, NTEC will pay the remainder in 72 equal monthly payments starting Jan. 31.