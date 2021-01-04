CASPER — After a bruising year battling the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse in energy markets, coal operators in Wyoming could receive a small boost in demand in 2021, but it may be short-lived.
In 2020, U.S. coal production came in around 26% below the levels of the prior year, according to initial data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an impartial data center. Residential and commercial demand for electricity slumped during the pandemic as states enforced stay-at-home orders and industrial activity slowed. Wyoming is the country’s largest producer of coal. And the drag on demand hit the state hard.
Over 600 miners in the Powder River Basin, the epicenter of coal production, were either furloughed or laid off in 2020 when operators tightened their belts and cut back on production.
In one of the latest setbacks for the region, the owner of the Decker coal mine near the border of Wyoming and Montana filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and laid off nearly half of its workforce at the facility.
But coal could have a small comeback in 2021.
Several energy analysts predict demand for Powder River Basin’s high-quality thermal coal could have an uptick in customers, if natural gas prices inch up this year as many expect. Both natural gas and coal can be used to produce electricity. Utilities tend to favor the commodity that is cheaper.
Coal producers could also enjoy the benefits of higher electricity usage this year, especially if COVID-19 vaccines successfully curtail the number of infections saturating the country, and help the economy recover.
According to a report compiled by the EIA, coal production in the U.S. this year will likely rebound. The data agency predicts the U.S. will produce about 20% more coal in 2021 than in 2020 because of higher natural gas prices. (The EIA predicts natural gas prices could jump by 39% this year compared to 2020.)
Travis Deti, executive director for the Wyoming Mining Association, said the new year looks brighter when it comes to Wyoming’s king commodity, citing the higher gas prices caused in part by the slowdown in oil production.