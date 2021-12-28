POWELL — After a Chicago-Cody flight proved less popular than expected over the summer, Yellowstone Regional Airport boosters and the state government must cut a roughly $150,000 check to United Airlines, as they had guaranteed the airline would make a certain amount of money from the flight.
It will effectively empty the coffers of the CodyYellowstone Air Improvement Resources, which is now seeking additional funding.
As in the past, United only agreed to offer the Chicago-Cody flight because it had received a so-called minimum revenue guarantee.
In this case, CYAIR and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission committed to paying United up to $157,776 if the flights didn’t bring in as much revenue as hoped.
Offered between July and September, the weekly connection to Chicago was projected to result in approximately 800 more enplanements at YRA and approximately $300,000 worth of additional visitor spending in the Cody area.
CYAIR Administrator Bucky Hall told aeronautics officials that the service “has performed well in the past”; one of the first years that a Chicago-Cody connection was offered, he said it drew enough passengers that CYAIR and the state didn’t have to pay United a dime.
But things didn’t go as well in 2021, as the entities wound up owing United roughly $150,000, Hall told Park County commissioners last week.
“I wouldn’t say they [United] talked us into taking September, because Labor Day weekend, the flight’s always full,” Hall said. “But the last two weeks [of September], it basically was flying empty for all intents and purposes.
“So I’m having to pay them,” he said, “and it’s wiping me out, plus some.”
While state aeronautics is picking up 40% of the minimum revenue guarantee, the remaining 60% — or around $90,000 — is CYAIR’s responsibility.
CYAIR has only raised about $80,000 over the past two years and Hall said it has just enough money in the bank to pay this bill. He’s now back on the fundraising trail.
“I’m trying to prime the pump for this coming year,” Hall told commissioners.
At its Dec. 21 meeting, the commission — which hadn’t provided any funding to CYAIR during the last budget year or the current one — agreed to contribute $26,000; it’s the same amount the county provided in fiscal year 2019-20.
While not necessarily wanting to approve the funding, “we definitely need to support you,” Commissioner Joe Tilden told Hall. “There’s no question about that.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel, however, voted against the funding.
“I appreciate what they [CYAIR] do, it’s just I’m having trouble subsidizing airlines,” Thiel said.
“That’s how it works,” Hall responded, saying small, non-hub airports need to provide revenue guarantees to entice commercial airlines.
“Doesn’t make it right,” Thiel countered.
He added “We have a lot of people in the counties, they can give two [expletives] about it. … I’m just saying, we’re spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize airlines that don’t want to step up and provide the service.”