Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CODY (WNE) — The Cody man charged in September for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend was charged Feb. 7 with one count of perjury after he allegedly asked his girlfriend to recant her statement to get the case dismissed.

Travis William Rednour, 40, now faces imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both, if convicted of perjury.

Recommended for you