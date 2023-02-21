CODY (WNE) — The Cody man charged in September for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend was charged Feb. 7 with one count of perjury after he allegedly asked his girlfriend to recant her statement to get the case dismissed.
Travis William Rednour, 40, now faces imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both, if convicted of perjury.
That would be in addition to felony charges Rednour currently faces for aggravated assault and battery of a pregnant woman and the misdemeanor charge for interfering with emergency calls.
The alleged assault and battery in September occurred after Rednour’s girlfriend told him she was pregnant, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face. She further told police that Rednour prevented her from calling 911 after the incident, according to the affidavit.
Following the posting of his $30,000 cash bond last year, he was released from Park County Detention Center, but was rearrested Feb. 3 due to a warrant revoking his probation for driving with a suspended license, according to the affidavit.
Rednour allegedly committed perjury on Feb. 7 while inside the Park County Detention Center when he placed a call to his girlfriend, whom he had been ordered by the Park County District Court not to contact. All calls made by inmates in the Park County Detention Center are recorded, the affidavit said.
Rednour was given a $10,000 cash-only bond for the perjury charge and currently sits in the Park County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.
He now faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 23 to address the perjury charge. The hearing will determine if his case gets transferred to district court.