CODY — Last week’s claims of harassment brought forth by a same-sex couple in Wapiti triggered a sizable response from the community — individuals and businesses alike — on social media and through their actions.
“This is exactly what Cody should not be about,” Wes Allen, owner of Sunlight Sports, said of the incident. “I don’t think anybody has the time to deal with people like that.”
Sunlight Sports made a public statement against hate on its Facebook page last week.
“If you hate your neighbors so much for who they are — who they love, the color of their skin, where they were born, where they worship, or any of the other things that make up that person — that you need to treat them differently or harass them or make them feel unsafe in their own home, don’t come into our business,” the post read in part.
Allen said he does not find this to be a “bold” statement and if anything wishes his business had done it sooner. He said employees have faced discrimination at his store.
“It’s not a reaction only to what happened in Wapiti,” Allen said. “This has not been a one and done thing.”
Stephanie Manuele, a Cody Middle School teacher, had her own response in the form of 300 stickers. Her series of three anti-hate and equality stickers include a Wyoming Bucking Horse and Rider with a rainbow and Heart Mountain in the background.
“This was my way of using my talents to help spread positive messages of encouragement,” Manuele said.
“The hate can be overwhelming and it’s been heartwarming to see our community come together to support equality for all.”
Sarah Mikesell Growney is selling the stickers at her store, The Thistle. She said they have been flying off the shelves.
“Even though this is a fringe movement, the rest of us need to make very clear this is not acceptable here,” Growney said.
The stickers are also available in poster form. Manuele said $2 from every sale will go towards supporting local LGBTQ organizations.
One of these groups is the Prism Club, Cody High School’s first Gay Straight Alliance group. The club is sponsored by teacher Amy Gerber and was formed by a group of students including CHS graduate Ben Wambeke in 2019.
Gerber said the club has about 25-30 kids frequently attending their meetings.
“I wanted to establish a safe space for LGBTQ kids and allies to meet and discuss issues of interest and concern,” Gerber said.
There have been a fair amount of detractors to the Wapiti allegations and response on Cody Classifieds and Cody Chit Chat Facebook pages. Many are questioning the legitimacy of the allegations and that hate and discrimination exists locally.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and has not publicly released any more details. Sheriff Scott Steward has not made a comment on the allegations despite multiple requests from the Enterprise. The county’s dispatch center records do show a trespassing complaint filed from the street where the couple lives.
Four people accused in the incident have declined to comment on what happened.
Growney has lived in Cody for 17 years. She feels extremist voices and fringe hate movements started to gain traction in Cody about five years ago.
“This isn’t my Cody,” she said.
Melissa Maier has been living in Park County for nearly 30 years and helps manage Facebook groups Park County for Racial Justice and Park County Social Justice Book Club. She also helped organize a peaceful rally against racism in City Park this past June.