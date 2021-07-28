CHEYENNE — Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., sent his longtime colleague Max D’Onofrio an email last month that got lost in a folder somewhere. By the time D’Onofrio discovered it, he realized he’d never get to respond.
“I restarted my computer, and it popped up moments after I found out he died,” D’Onofrio, Enzi’s former communications director, said Tuesday. “He was just checking in on how I was doing, and he was letting me know he was worrying about me, and he wanted to know how me and my wife were. The fact that a former senator … was taking the time to check in on how I was doing, that’s so meaningful.”
Enzi died Monday night from injuries he suffered Friday in a serious bicycle accident.
The retired senator, 77, was riding around 8:30 p.m. near his home in Gillette when the accident happened, Gillette attorney and family friend John Daly told the Gillette News Record.
At 8:18 p.m. Friday, the Gillette Police Department received an Apple Watch distress call that someone had taken a hard fall on Morningside Drive and was not responding. Before officers arrived, someone called in to report a man lying in the roadway beside a bike, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The Gillette Police Department does not release names of people involved in medical incidents, but Wasson said officers found a 77-year-old man unresponsive at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital. There was no indication that anyone else was near or involved in the accident, Wasson added.
Daly said the person who found Enzi called 911. He had broken his neck and some ribs, and was taken to the hospital and stabilized before being flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, via air ambulance, according to a Facebook post by his three children.