GILLETTE — At least Pax the Pronghorn is safe.
In its soft rebranding of the Gillette Community College District, trustees have said the Pronghorn mascot is here to stay. Beyond that, many other components of establishing the new district remain up in the air. This past week was as indicative of that as any. But the murky overlap between the new district and Northern Wyoming Community College District may just be the bumpy byproduct of forming the first new community college district in Wyoming since 1968.
“It’s a unique situation,” said GCCD board Chairman Robert Palmer. “There’s not a playbook, unfortunately, for this.”
Last Friday, hours after trustees appointed Janell Oberlander as the interim president of the new district, she was removed from her position as vice president of Gillette College by the NWCCD.
With that change, Oberlander is now the interim president of the GCCD. However, NWCCD still employs all Gillette College employees, who no longer report to Oberlander.
It’s as confusing as it sounds.
Oberlander’s former position of vice president of Gillette College has not been replaced and those who directly reported to her have been reassigned. Her access to NWCCD phones and email were also disconnected this past week.
Although it came as a surprise to some extent, trustees have said it was not completely unexpected.
“I think it’s the natural evolution, it’s the transition process that we’re going through. ... It removes her from being a vice president of (NWCCD), because you can’t be both,” Palmer said. “We’re continuing to make progress with the things we need to do as a new district.”
And there are still many things to do.
Later this month, the details of how to navigate the transition of Gillette College from district to district may be clarified when representatives from both sides of the Powder River meet to discuss terms of a memorandum of understanding.
That agreement is expected to set the terms of Gillette College’s split from NWCCD while it continues to establish itself as an independent district.
The list goes on.
With a district president in place, GCCD can move forward with seeking its accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission.