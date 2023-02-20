If you’re like me, you can’t keep up with the ever-evolving world of slang that our society seems to pummel through at lightning speed. It seems like as soon as I figure out how to use “snatched” properly in a sentence (turns out it’s got the same meaning as “on fleek”), it’s on to the next word. Which is why I’m writing about vintage language and sayings. Not just because they’re fun to say, but because I need some old standards to rely on in this world of super-charged changing slang. A few years ago I wrote an article about catchy lines and old phrases along with their origins.
I had such a huge response from people wanting to add to my list of phrases that I began to log all their suggestions. Here are a few fun sayings others have shared with me and that my grandkids currently roll their eyes at me for using.
For starters “See you later gator,” “After while crocodile,” “Too soon baboon.” Or how about “Out the door dinosaur,” “Chop, chop lollipop,” “Whas’up buttercup,” or “How now brown cow?”
My mom recently remarked that something wasn’t worth a “hill of beans.” This saying began to appear in 1863. Beans, being easy to grow, were commonly used in everyday expressions to indicate something of little value. Consequently, something that isn’t worth a “hill of beans” is seen as being worth very little, although one could argue that today a “hill of beans” costs a “Pretty penny.” And I’m sure mom wasn’t referring to me personally; maybe one of my older brothers that got away with everything as we were growing up — everything. (Yes, still carrying that grudge of their Halloween trick-or-treating freedom.)
And another saying that quickly comes to mind is “Many hands make light work.” For us, here at the Y that is definitely evident in the last four years of constant construction, growth and movement. This emphasizes the importance of teamwork and cooperation — from fundraising, to planning, to building, to organizing and to celebrating.
And how about, “Don’t count your chickens before they are hatched?” The fable goes something like this: A milkmaid has a pail of milk that she plans to sell. She imagines selling the milk for a good price and using the money to buy some eggs, which will then hatch, then she’ll raise the chickens and sell them for a good price and buy herself a nice new hat.
In other words, you should not depend on something that has yet to happen.
I might argue this phrase as I reflect on many individuals, over the last 60 years, vision in continuing to believe and build our Y into a bigger and better organization.
The origin of “Sight for sore eyes” can be traced back to the 1700s. In recent years the meaning of the phrase has changed from negative (you make my eyes hurt) to positive (you make my sore eyes better.)
These expressions let you do everything from give advice to describe your feelings, with charm and originality. Again, there are many, many more. I welcome you to pop in my office and share your favorites because hearing from you is “right up my street” and your visit is worth much more than a “hill of beans.”
Sandy Sare is membership director of the Sheridan County YMCA.