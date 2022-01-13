CHEYENNE — A legislative committee plans to sponsor three bills dedicated to improving transparency and accountability in the Wyoming military during this year’s budget session.
Lawmakers on the Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee and Wyoming Guard officials convened Tuesday to draft the legislation. The substance of the bills included requiring an annual report by the Military Department, criminal record dissemination and fingerprinting, as well as procedures for reporting discrimination and harassment grievances.
Attention was publicly brought to these issues by whistleblowers and veterans of the Guard last fall, many of whom reported a toxic environment, instances of intimidation, enablers of abuse and a lack of answerability from high-ranking officials. Although Adjutant General Greg Porter and state military leadership cannot confirm these allegations, efforts are being made in partnership with legislators to address concerns, they said.
“I’m just going to echo everybody’s thanks in terms of working through some pretty difficult issues,” Porter told committee members after approving the bills, “and trying to support the Military Department and, more importantly, the people that are within the Military Department, to make sure that they’re taken care of, and that we continue to do the right thing.”
Marilyn Burden, a member of the Wyoming Air National Guard for 17 years, said this moment of acknowledgment is bittersweet. She served as an equal opportunity specialist and alternate sexual response coordinator, witnessing what she considered forms of discrimination, retaliation, harassment and willing ignorance.
She went before the committee in November, asking for many of the reforms highlighted in the legislation approved Tuesday.
However, she said because corrective actions were not taken until now, it proves how broken the military process was.
“My heart’s kind of sad that this stuff had to be exposed in the public eye in order for change to happen,” she said. “And I’m disappointed that years and years of leadership did not respond differently when people in helping agencies came forward with concerns.”
She has spent more than a decade practicing patience, raising her voice amid avoidance, and locking arms with fellow veterans and civilians to gain this kind of ground, she said. This determination may pay off if the three bills approved by the committee Tuesday are passed by the full Wyoming Legislature during the budget session, which begins Feb. 14.
But Burden said she can even wait for the 2023 general session, if necessary.
“That’s just the nature of the government,” she said.
In February, the first piece of legislation approved by Transportation Committee members will go to the Senate. The bill focuses on the requirements for a Military Department annual report.