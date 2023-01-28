journalist journalism stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — A House committee advanced a bill Wednesday to create a journalists’ shield law that would protect reporters from having to reveal confidential sources in most cases during lawsuits.

The 8-1 vote by members of the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee advanced House Bill 91 – News Source Shield Law. The measure would remove the state’s distinction as one of only two that lack such protections for the press.

