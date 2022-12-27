Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — Committee chairs in the Wyoming Legislature said they were proud of the bills to come out of the interim, after working through a broad spectrum of issues over the past 10 months.

Nearly 100 bills have already been filed that were sponsored by committees for the 2023 general session, which begins Jan. 10.

