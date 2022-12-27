CHEYENNE — Committee chairs in the Wyoming Legislature said they were proud of the bills to come out of the interim, after working through a broad spectrum of issues over the past 10 months.
Nearly 100 bills have already been filed that were sponsored by committees for the 2023 general session, which begins Jan. 10.
Lawmakers will spend more than two months addressing legislation such as military leave for state employees, Medicaid expansion, school crosswalks and safety, and the creation of a tavern and entertainment liquor license.
While legislators can bring forward their own bills for consideration based on constituent concerns or personal political desires, a committee-sponsored bill is often the result of months of interim labor between legislative sessions.
There are 12 joint and standing committees that contribute to developing legislation for sessions, as well as a Management Council and Management Audit Committee. This doesn’t include task forces, select committees, commissions or councils.
Between each session, members of committees are given a list of topics that require investigation or a legislative solution, and they listen to testimony from stakeholders, state agencies and experts to guide the framework of their bills. It can be as simple as cleaning up statute language or as complex as developing an entirely new voting system for the state.
“I was really proud of the efforts of that committee over the last two years. We not only deal with transportation on that committee, but we deal with military affairs,” said Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee co-Chair Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper. “We passed some pretty significant military bills a year ago, and then, this interim, we spent quite a bit of time on the military front, talking about our National Guard and our readiness in terms of numbers in our military.”
Along with co-chair Rep. Donald Burkhart, R-Rawlins, Landen led the committee that sponsored 22 bills this year.
He said two of the bills he saw as the most impactful deal with off-road recreational vehicle operation and benefits for spouses of law enforcement members.
The committee’s off-road recreational vehicle operation bill sets guidelines for usage on roadways, and Landen said it is important because many tourists are coming to the state and pushing for the southwest portion of it to develop off-road trails. There is an additional bill that allows for connecting trails, as well.
“If we’re going to invite those outdoor recreationalists to our state, we need to be able to take care of them,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Another bill he brought attention to would ensure death benefits go to the families of state troopers who lose their lives in service. He said it was a “quiet bill” but would have a great impact on families who experience an unfortunate loss.
The 20 other pieces of legislation the committee sponsored spanned a variety of issues.
There are bills that would require state employees’ moving expenses be covered, bonus payments for Wyoming National Guard members who make successful referrals and authorization for local authorities to designate high occupancy vehicle lanes.
Even an amendment bill was sponsored to add Space Force to military statutes.
“Just by the numbers alone, you can say that we did a lot of work,” said Landen. “But we really covered a lot of territory.”
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, was co-chair of the Joint Revenue Committee with Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and they had an equally packed schedule throughout the interim.
Members were responsible for reviewing property tax issues, revenue for K-12 education, maximizing returns from state lands, tobacco taxes, local government revenue options and more.
“Revenues are a tough deal, and there’s a lot to learn,” said Harshman. “Part of our committee is continuing that education process for ourselves, and for all our members and our citizens.”
His committee has filed six sponsored bills for the general session so far, two of which would increase the cigarette and cigar taxes to keep up with inflation. There are other bills that have not been filed that would create a trust fund for the suicide lifeline and expand Medicaid.
Harshman considers the property tax relief bill one of the most significant, though.
He said it would expand the current program for senior and low-income residents and change the eligibility requirements.
Supporting the residents of Wyoming was a major focus for the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. Three out of the seven bills sponsored during the interim addressed access to mental health care, which co Chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, said was key for the state.
The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact would authorize psychologists not licensed to practice psychology in Wyoming the ability to provide services to residents, and the Licensed Professional Counselor Compact would enter Wyoming into an agreement with other states to allow for multi-state licensure privileges for professional counselors.
Both of these would give individuals seeking mental health services more options for providers.
A third bill would help assess providers to give an additional match for federal reimbursement for Medicaid, and Wilson said it would specially benefit the psychiatric residential treatment facilities. She said they are not well funded, and there has been a shortage of inpatient beds, especially for children.
“I’m hopeful that the upper payment limit program will enable us to just bolster the reimbursement that they get so that they’re able to take more kids, hire more staff and have the bed space,” said Wilson, who is leaving the Legislature before the next session begins. “Between those three, I feel that’s some good work going forward.”
She also brought attention to the Medicaid 12-month postpartum coverage bill, which would temporarily extend Medicaid medical assistance for pregnant women to a year postpartum.
The coverage currently only lasts 60 days, which Wilson said is a short time. She believes this will not only prevent additional expense to the state, but benefit the mother and the baby.