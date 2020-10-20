GILLETTE — The Select Committee on Community College Funding agreed Friday to start working toward drafting a bill that would clarify state statute regarding community colleges and potentially clear the way for the possible creation of Gillette College’s own community college district.
Several parts of the state law, specifically regarding the mill levy requirements for community college districts, needed clarification, said Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, co-chairman of the committee, which is comprised of state senators and representatives.
Under current Wyoming law, a county must tax four mills in order to receive state funding for a community college district, or a share of the community college pie, as it has been framed in recent meetings throughout the Gillette College application process.
But it was unclear to the Select Committee whether taxing four mills, or “up to four mills,” is required to create the district itself — regardless of state funding — and how that would affect future state funding during the accreditation process.
“It does not allow for state general funding until the four mills are assessed,” said Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission. “But until the accreditation is received, can they have a lesser amount? We’re trying to get a good answer to that.”
Accreditation is typically a five-year process, but given Gillette College’s existing “robust” campus and infrastructure, Sandy Caldwell said it could potentially complete the process in four years, minimum.
The lack of clarity in the law frustrated some on the Select Committee during a meeting Friday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.
“I think the statute is duplicitous, it says one thing here, it says another thing over here. And putting it all together ... Chapter 21 is a mess,” Wasserburger said.
“What I thought it said is if you receive no state funds, you can levy less than four mills. Is that correct? Or, essentially we’re waiting for the Attorney General’s opinion.”
The Select Committee and WCCC have been waiting to receive a prior interpretation of the statute made in the past that is believed to clarify some of the discrepancies, they said during the meeting.
“I think we’ve been trying to locate it for two months. It doesn’t make sense to me. Either it exists or it doesn’t exist. Either they have it or they don’t,” said Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, committee co-chairman.
“I’m curious about why it’s so hard to come up with that.”
The committee agreed to draft and send a letter to the state Attorney General in order to clarify their request, in addition to drafting its own legislation to address their own questions about the statute.
Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, recommended two bills be drafted by the committee.