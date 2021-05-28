The Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency.
The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 — Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state from enforcing any federal law or regulation that restricts a citizen’s right to carry firearms. A heavily amended version of the legislation passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin in March, but died without a hearing in the House when it failed to meet a key procedural deadline.
Tuesday’s measure passed on a 7-4 vote.
Freshman Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, told committee members Tuesday he believed if the bill had been assigned to the Agriculture Committee during the session, it would have advanced to the floor, where he said he believed it had the votes to pass. The Joint Agriculture Committee is considered by many the Legislature’s most conservative committee, and has colloquially been known over the years as the “Guns and Ag” committee, according to committee member and former gun rights lobbyist Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
Nullification bills like the Second Amendment Preservation Act have become popular with many Republican-led state legislatures in recent months as they prepare for anticipated federal gun restrictions. Despite previous court rulings that have found similar laws in states like Kansas to be unconstitutional, more than a dozen state legislatures have considered some form of nullification legislation, with Missouri passing a version in its most recent legislative session.
Roughly 20 minutes before the committee adjourned for the afternoon, Wharff, a gun rights activist who often worked closely with Bouchard during their time as lobbyists, introduced a motion to bring up the legislation in this July’s planned special session.
While the majority ruled in-favor of Wharff’s motion, several lawmakers — including Committee Chairman Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas) — raised transparency concerns about the late addition to the agenda and expressed the sense the committee was being pressured into a controversial vote at the last minute.
Members of Management Council, the body that oversees the entire legislature’s operations, have said the special session is specifically designed to address the allocation of new federal COVID-19 relief funds. They have asked committees to tailor their agendas toward that objective. Management Council has not yet defined a process for committees to bring forward unapproved policy discussions for the special session, Boner said.
“I’m not trying to do anything nefarious,” Wharff said during the meeting. “I’m trying to work within the process … I’ve never gone through a special session, and I’ve been involved in the process since 2003. I’ve reached out to legislators I know and none of them have gone through a special session either. So these are kind of new waters for me.”
Wharff would like the bill to pass through committee primarily because committee legislation typically has a better chance of passing, he told lawmakers.
However, several members of the committee noted that committee bills receive deference because interim committees vet bills through an extensive public comment and fact-finding process. Wharff’s motion, they argued, achieved neither.
“I’m concerned that procedural sloppiness is going to end up in the bill’s demise, ” Boner said, noting that he “supported the Second Amendment Preservation Act in the Senate and was glad to vote for it.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.