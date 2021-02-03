RIVERTON — Community college trustees in Wyoming have a few ideas for lawmakers looking to balance the state’s budget this year. The seven recommendations are part of a pending resolution “in support of action to sustain funding for Wyoming’s community colleges.”
The Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees presented a draft of the resolution to the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees this month for review.
WACCT’S recommendations for revenue generation include a new 1 percent sales tax that could be issued to support the state’s education system — including community colleges.
The state also could enact “reasonable increases to existing tax rates” to raise money, WACCT said.
“Wyoming’s state revenue picture is dire, and the state’s tax system is unbalanced and unsustainable, yet its overall tax rates are below that of any similar comparison states, suggesting capacity exists to increase tax revenues to support the state’s needs,” WACCT wrote. Another idea: Have all of Wyoming’s counties provide financial support to community colleges in the state.
Currently, only seven counties provide “direct local funding” to Wyoming’s community colleges, despite the fact that “all 23 counties in Wyoming benefit from the programs, services, and graduates of Wyoming community colleges,” the WACCT draft states.
Two of the WACCT recommendations have to do with mill levies: One would allow community colleges to impose additional mill levies to generate funding, while another would double the statutory limit on the additional five mills colleges already can secure.