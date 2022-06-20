LARAMIE — A few dozen LGBTQ community members and supporters gathered outside the University of Wyoming Student Union on Friday evening to reflect on a local legacy of violence and look toward a future they hope will be better.
Laramie PrideFest and the UW Multicultural Affairs organized the vigil, which became an annual tradition since the event began in 2017.
The vigil was in remembrance of Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old UW student who died in October 1998 in the days after two men beat him and tied him to a fence, where he was left until a biker found him.
The murder became a nationwide news, with vigils and demonstrations against intolerance-inspired violence being held across the county.
Anti-LGBTQ groups also have come out in full force, including Westboro Baptist church protesting Shepard’s funeral in Casper and arriving in Laramie in 1999.
Shepard’s friends, family and gay rights activists from across the country reacted with their own protests and advocacy work, elevating Shepard’s name to be associated with a reinvigoration of gay rights advocacy in the 2000s.
Though Wyoming doesn’t have a statewide hate crimes law, Shepard’s name was connected to the 2009 federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act. In 2015, Laramie became the first city in Wyoming to pass a non-discrimination ordinance for LGBTQ people.
During this year’s vigil, Wyoming Women’s Foundation Director Rebekah Smith shared what it was like being a UW student at the time of Shepard’s murder.
“The student body was completely in shock,” Smith said.
She recalled that the entire campus reflected on the event, and she and some other students went into the Student Union to make armbands to stand against the violence.
Now a generation later, Friday’s attendees mimicked the practice, painting green circles — the international symbol of peace — on yellow ribbons, which were used to symbolize intolerance of violence after the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing.