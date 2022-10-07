CODY — Armed with electronic clickers and a diversity of opinions, roughly 60 Park County residents gathered at the Cody Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the second of six public comment meetings regarding the development of a new county land use plan.
Faced with 14 questions on a variety of topics ranging from growth management to housing and economic development, residents voted on what they thought the county’s approach should be, ranging from “limited” — or keeping things largely identical to how they are in the current land use plan written in 1998 — to “proactive,” which would involve taking major steps to shift the county’s approach to these issues.
In most cases, the majority of respondents chose the proactive approach, echoing the responses that the team leading the project — including Darcie White of consulting firm Clarion Consultants and Matt Prosser of Economic and Planning Systems Inc. — saw during the first of the week’s meetings in North Fork on Monday, Oct. 3, Prosser said.
The focus on a proactive approach was most notable in questions relating to the development of large-scale renewable energy and communications facilities in Park County. Some 59% of respondents approved a proactive approach — i.e. the implementation of strong siting criteria and development regulations — for wind energy development, while 68% felt the same way about solar facilities and 57% felt the same way about communications towers.
A proactive approach was also recommended for housing development in the county with 43% of respondents recommending denser and more varied housing development near cities and establishing standards in city-adjacent areas of the county that match and comply with city standards.
In addition, the majority of 38% of respondents recommended a proactive approach to short-term rentals — i.e. Airbnbs — in the county, which would involve limiting where short-term rentals could be located and exploring fees that could help limit the expansion of this type of rental, which Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said has led to less availability of long-term rentals.
Another line of questioning focused on growth management with 44% of respondents favoring a proactive approach to growth including pursuing stronger development regulations and creating new programs that prioritize development in and around the existing cities and towns.
Additional growth management questions focused on development on wildlife habitat and existing agricultural land. For wildlife habitat, the proactive approach — which would involve pursuing stronger development regulations — again took the lead with 37% of the vote. When it came to development in existing agricultural land, respondents were divided between a proactive approach and a more moderate one with 41% voting for each. Prosser said the proactive approach would involve limiting subdivisions on ag land and working to actively conserve fertile agricultural property.