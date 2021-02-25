BUFFALO — As a creditor called for greater oversight and the judge set hard deadlines, the lawyer for coalbed methane company US Realm Powder River wrote in a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Wyoming, that it would be best to just call off the company’s now-15-month bankruptcy altogether.
US Realm owes Johnson County more than $20 million in unpaid natural gas production taxes through its operator Carbon Creek Energy, owes the federal government more than $8 million in overdue royalty payments and is out of compliance in surface use agreements with dozens of local landowners.
In a Feb. 15 filing, Bradley T. Hunsicker, a lawyer for US Realm, wrote that the company declared bankruptcy to protect itself in a specific situation and that the protection is no longer necessary. What’s more, he added, continuing proceedings would be unnecessarily expensive. Over the past 15 months, he wrote, US Realm paid more than $1 million in legal and U.S. trustee fees.
It’s unclear how much money Johnson County will ever get from US Realm, whether or not it remains in bankruptcy.
US Realm received court permission to pay its taxes, though it never did, but it also didn’t pay them before entering bankruptcy — the company’s delinquent tax bills with the county date back to 2016.
County Commissioner Bill Novotny and Deputy County Attorney Barry Crago successfully spearheaded state-level legislative initiatives over the past few years designed to mitigate future local mineral tax delinquencies, and place Wyoming counties in a higher-priority position to collect on debt in any future bankruptcies. The measures can’t, however, help the county to claw back the debt that US Realm has already accrued.
A January status conference reviewed the company’s debt to the federal and state governments. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Cathleen D. Parker gave US Realm, which had not made a royalty payment for more than a year, two weeks to file a status report on the royalty debt, some of which the company disputed. Possible remedies discussed at that conference included dismissing the case, converting it to a Chapter 7 liquidation or appointing a bankruptcy trustee who would exercise day-to-day control over US Realm’s management decisions as needed.
That report was due Jan. 27, but US Realm missed the deadline. On Feb. 10, Parker filed an order that gave the company seven days to file the report before facing either contempt of court or dismissal of the case. On Feb. 12, lawyers for Pegasus Optimization Services, a company that provides natural gas compression and operating services for US Realm and has a $7.85 million claim in the case, asked that a trustee be appointed due to a lack of transparency.
In general, bankruptcy should provide creditors with transparency, because debtors are required to disclose financial statements. In US Realm’s case, however, lawyers for Pegasus noted that more than half of the money the company pays out each month goes to Carbon Creek, US Realm’s affiliate and operator.
Carbon Creek is not bankrupt, so it’s not required to disclose what happens to that money next. The filing from Pegasus detailed multiple possible conflicts of interest and questionable payments between US Realm and Carbon Creek that Pegasus believed could benefit from the oversight of a trustee.
Throughout the bankruptcy, financial statements have shown US Realm operating at a loss.
According to statements made at a meeting of creditors, Pegasus’ lawyers wrote, Craig Camozzi and Kevin Norris serve as the chief operating officer and the chief financial officer, respectively, for both US Realm and Carbon Creek, as well as Powder River Midstream, another affiliate.
They are paid through Carbon Creek, according to the filing, so their compensation is beyond the oversight of the bankruptcy court. Camozzi, the document noted, was also involved in a personal bankruptcy case in summer 2020.