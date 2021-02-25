Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.