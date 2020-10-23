JACKSON — If things don’t turn around, Wyoming could have more than 150 deaths from the coronavirus by February, according to a well-known model.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington maintains a model that predicts coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in countries around the world. Though it is just one model and therefore is subject to whatever biases are in the data used, scientists, elected officials and news outlets have employed the institute’s projections to understand the potential growth of the pandemic.
The model takes into account statewide health measures, including mask mandates, and projects estimated deaths for both the current situation and one in which a universal mask mandate is in place. It says Wyoming will see 153 deaths by February if conditions stay the same, but that number would drop to 73 with universal mask-wearing.
Wyoming’s death toll as of Wednesday from COVID-19 was 61, and state officials aren’t happy with a recent increase in both cases and hospitalizations.
“As we see hospitalizations rise, we will also see our health care workers further strained, possibly to the compromise of their own health,” Gov. Mark Gordon said.