GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old Campbell County man has been charged with nine counts of voyeurism after he allegedly set up a recording device in a bathroom and took pictures of a female getting in and out of the shower and bathtub.
Brandon R. Hartwell waived his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court on Jan. 7 and was bound over to District Court on the charges, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He is awaiting his arraignment in District Court.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in December after a company phone that Hartwell had been using was turned over to a new employee, who found photos of a naked female in the deleted photos file.
Based on the content of the photo, investigators got a search warrant for a home and found a camera that had been wired into the outlet in a bathroom. Those living in the home were unaware of the hidden camera, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Hartwell told investigators that he had bought the outlet camera to use in his shop, but once he learned how to operate it, he moved it to a bathroom. He told investigators that he occasionally would review the videos using his work cellphone and save certain ones on his phone. He would send the photos to his personal cellphone from his work cellphone, he said, but told investigators that he had lost his personal phone the night before.