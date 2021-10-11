CASPER — The federal reconciliation debate is plodding backward, and hardrock mining royalties are back on the bargaining table.
Among the policies outlined in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion, 2,466-page Build Back Better Act are new fees on the mining of locatable minerals, like gold and silver, on most federal lands. The royalties would apply to some uranium, bentonite and trona operations in Wyoming.
It’s been nearly 150 years since Congress passed the General Mining Act of 1872, granting U.S. citizens the right to establish royalty-free hardrock mines on public. And while hardrock mining operations do still pay state severance taxes, they’ve never been subject to the federal royalties imposed on coal, oil and natural gas production.
This isn’t the first time legislators have tried instituting hardrock royalties. It’s been a subject of dispute for decades.
“It’s been an issue basically since the gold rush days,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “There was federal law that was created to facilitate mineral development, mainly in western states, and that law has just never been updated.”
The reconciliation proposal would impose royalties of 8% of gross revenue for new hardrock mines and 4% of gross revenue for existing operations — the same rates approved by the House Committee on Natural Resources in 2007 — along with a reclamation tax of 7 cents per ton of earth moved.
It is, as always, controversial.
During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on hardrock royalties last week, AutumnHanna, vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, characterized the 1872 law as being “egregious by modern standards” and desperately in need of reform.
“No business would set a price for land and stick with it for 150 years. No one thinks simply giving away valuable minerals for nothing makes fiscal sense,” she said.
Hanna urged lawmakers to maintain the gross revenue royalty outlined in the reconciliation bill. Unlike net royalties, gross royalties — the type imposed federally on coal, oil and gas — don’t account for companies’ post-production expenses.
Mining representatives, meanwhile, advocated for a net royalty that deducts their products’ substantial production expenses, arguing that because they’re unable to pass increased costs onto consumers, it would better accommodate the price fluctuations of the global market.