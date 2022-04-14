CASPER — Outdoor recreation is poised to become more accessible.
A bill to modernize mapping of federal lands that was championed by Wyoming’s U.S. senators cleared Congress last week and headed to the president’s desk.
The Modernizing Access to Our Public Land, or MAPLand, Act allocates $47 million to federal land management agencies for the digitization and online publication of maps detailing how public lands can be accessed, when roads and trails are open or closed, what types of vehicles are permitted on those roads and where certain activities, such as hunting, fishing and shooting, are allowed. It also requires federal officials to update the maps at least twice per year. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-WY, both co-sponsored the bill, which was introduced in the Senate a year ago and in the House of Representatives last May. The bill “isn’t just great for land owners and Americans who love the outdoors, it’s great for America’s economy too,” Barrasso wrote in a Star-Tribune column following the bill’s introduction in the House. “The legislation will help boost our growing outdoor recreation industry, as well as the many businesses located near or on public lands.”
Much of Wyoming’s public land is surrounded on all sides by private land. Under current state law, it’s unclear whether the controversial practice of corner crossing.