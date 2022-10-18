cows stock
A cow sticks her tongue out Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — In an effort to support farmers and ranchers — and the grasslands where they work — the United States Department of Agriculture will soon provide a new funding package for federal conservation assistance programs in Wyoming. The goal of the agreement, signed Monday by USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Gov. Mark Gordon, is to help Wyoming agricultural producers protect the ecosystems and natural resources on their lands, including migratory big game populations.

For now, only farmers and ranchers in a select pilot area of Wyoming will be able to apply. The USDA plans to open up the same opportunities to other areas across the West in the future, according to a Monday announcement.

