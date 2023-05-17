oil pump jack

A pump jack in open ground at an oil extraction site.

 Courtesy Photo | Metro Creative

CASPER — Almost two months have passed since the Bureau of Land Management announced its sweeping proposal known as the Public Lands Rule — an attempt by the agency to respond to the escalating effects of climate change and make it easier to protect vulnerable landscapes.

Wyomingites on all sides of the issue are still wrapping their heads around what, exactly, it could mean for the state.

Recommended for you