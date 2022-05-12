JACKSON — Conservation groups are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that backed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to approve a 3,500-well gas project near Pinedale, hoping to re-litigate their argument that the agency disregarded how the gas field would impact the country’s first federally recognized migration corridor. They also contend that the project could eliminate a herd of pronghorn that dwells in Grand Teton National Park.
“Fundamentally, building a full-scale oil and gas field over the top of the Path of the Pronghorn migration corridor is unacceptable,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the conservation groups that filed a notice of appeal Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
“Building full-field development inside sage grouse concentration areas is likewise unacceptable regardless of what time of year you do the drilling,” Molvar said. “You’ve got a project that has done nowhere near enough to protect the highly sensitive national wildlife resources that are present in this part of Western Wyoming.”
At issue is a 2018 decision by the Bureau of Land Management to approve Jonah Energy’s plans for the Normally Pressured Lance gas field, a 140,859-acre project immediately south and west of two other projects: the Jonah Infill Development Project and the long-debated Pinedale Anticline Project.
Those plans would allow Jonah Energy to develop 350 gas wells annually over 10 years.