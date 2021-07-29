BUFFALO — Local contractors are facing an unheard of set of circumstances: volatile prices, increased transportation costs, material shortages and a rapid rise in new construction.
“I don’t think there’s ever been anything that compares to what we’ve been dealing with,” said Lonnie Holmes, general manager at Bloedorn Lumber in Buffalo. Now, contractors are scrambling to stockpile the materials they need while watching their profit margins shrink. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, construction input prices rose 2.8% overall in June. In the past year, construction input prices rose 24.8% in total.
The cost of gas has also skyrocketed, increasing the cost to transport goods. The price of gas has risen more than a dollar in the past year in Wyoming, according to GasBuddy.com. In Johnson County, the average gas price was $3.36 per gallon on Monday.
Materials aren’t just more expensive, they’re less available. The pandemic disrupted normal production and transportation of goods, according to Tana Sikkenga, co-owner of Pro Plus Roofing & Siding. That led to shortages of almost everything. Sikkenga compared trying to get materials today to “trying to get syrup out of a tree in the middle of December.”
Meanwhile, the demand for new construction is reaching new highs.
Buffalo building inspector Terry Asay said the city has issued 34 permits for new homes in the past year, twice the number of permits it usually issues.
Johnson County has issued 20 new permits for septic tanks this calendar year, a measure that is roughly equivalent to new homes, according to the county’s planner, Jim Waller. At this time last year, the county had issued 14 new septic tank permits.
All together, Holmes said, this is the perfect storm.
Zach Jerry, shop manager for Chesbro Electric, said he’s in “break-even mode” as he struggles to adapt to the new reality. Jerry said his distributors only estimate prices seven days out, leaving him without the ability to plan beyond that time limit.