DOUGLAS — Will Bill Gates’ Natrium modular nuclear reactor find a home in PacifiCorps’ soon-to-be-retired Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant? It’s a good question, and one that no one has a definitive public answer for — yet.
While Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and other major stakeholders have said they will likely announce the location of Gates’ TerraPower Natrium reactor by the end of the year, Glenrock’s DJ plant is a contender for the reactor’s location — as are other PacifiCorp properties slated for retirement: Naughton (Kemmerer), Wyodak (Gillette) and Jim Bridger, (Rock Springs). The Dave Johnston plant, know affectionately by locals as “DJ,” is set to shutter its doors in 2027, an unhappy future for the coal plant and its 177 employees, most of who live in Glenrock, Douglas and Casper.
Gordon made the announcement that Wyoming was going to be home to a nuclear reactor and partner in the endeavor with Bill Gates and PacifiCorp, via a press conference June 2. TerraPower President/CEO Chris Levesque said TerraPower and PacifiCorp are creating the energy grid of the future, “ . . . where advanced nuclear technologies provide good-paying jobs and clean energy for years to come. The Natrium technology was designed to solve a challenge utilities face as they work to enhance grid reliability and stability while meeting decarbonization and emissions-reduction goals.”
Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said Monday the news that Wyoming will host a demonstration project is wonderful — and, the chance Gates’ nuclear project will be in Glenrock is encouraging.
“The Dave Johnston Power Plant has been an essential part of Glenrock and Converse County. If we can extend its life by changing its fuel source, we can continue to provide vital power to the country and employment for our residents,” Willox said. “Safe nuclear power needs to be part of the portfolio that powers the country.