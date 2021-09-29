DOUGLAS — A longtime Memorial Hospital of Converse County nurse known for not ever complaining looked wearily at CEO Matt Dammeyer as he checked in with her Friday.
She pulled her face mask down and remarked that the mask was rubbing her nose raw. A simple thing hardly worth mentioning in normal times. These are not normal times.
It’s September 2021, but such words harken back to the scary days of 2020 and what’s happening at hospitals across the country — and at MHCC in the last few weeks — is eerily reminiscent of the worst days of COVID.
On Friday, the 21-bed Douglas hospital had 18 beds filled, with nine of those — a hefty 50% — diagnosed with COVID.
But now add in another unexpected problem. Staffing. Or, rather, the lack thereof.
The national nursing shortage is hitting MHCC at a time when the community hospital is experiencing a huge surge in patient care needs. June hit a monthly record of $18.3 million in gross patient revenue — an amazing figure considering the county was coming out of a year of COVID woes and a shrinking economy.
But it wasn’t a simple fluke for a single month.
Since then, the hospital has continued on strong patient numbers and accompanying income. Just three weeks into September, the month was already among the top 10 months ever for the hospital.
What that means is demand for health care at MHCC and beyond the county borders is high, Dammeyer said, and while COVID is driving part of that demand, other health care demands are also driving it.
On the one side, from a business perspective, the increase in revenue is a good thing.
Without federal money flowing into the hospital this year as it did last year, the money will be needed to keep hospital operations in the black, he said.