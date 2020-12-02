CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon has completed his review of a major oil and gas project proposed for Converse County, with public officials expecting to receive final federal approval by the end of year.
If federal regulators give the project a green light, five oil and gas companies will be able to move ahead with their plan to drill 5,000 wells across about 1.5 million acres of land in eastern Wyoming over the next several years.
Gordon completed a consistency review of a final environmental impact statement and resource management plan amendment — two intensive federal regulatory processes associated with the Converse County Oil and Gas Project. Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox anticipates the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will issue its final approval for the project, in the form of a “record of decision,” by the end of the year.
The final environmental review published on July 30 allows for the construction of up to 5,000 wells, 1,500 miles of gas gathering pipelines and 900 miles of water pipelines, along with roads, electrical lines and other infrastructure.
New surface disturbance could take place on 3.5% of the proposed project area, about 52,667 acres of federal, state and private land. The BLM also moved to support an amendment to the area’s resource management plan, that will lift “timing limitation stipulations,” currently in place to protect non-eagle raptors. The revision would provide operators with the option to drill year-round, if they meet certain criteria.
Doing so builds in more predictability and certainty for operators, project proponents said.
The team of five energy firms behind the proposal include Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy, EOG Resources Inc. and Northwoods Energy.