DOUGLAS — The oil and gas boom is on. Converse County oil and gas production continues to heat up and the county government has the numbers to back up the claim. And, from the appearance of multiple contributing factors it is not expected to slow down anytime soon.
Converse County Commission Vice Chairman Rick Grant said, “We definitely have a lot of development going on. We’re seeing more activity, plus the valuation of oil is up.”
County coffers are filling up again faster than expected, thanks to the increased prices of oil worldwide during several quarters last year.
“In calendar year 2021, oil and gas production in Converse County was valued at $2,067,781,519. In the calendar year 2022, through the month of November, oil and gas production in the county is estimated to be valued at $3,411,627,430, an increase of 64%,” explained Converse County Treasurer Joel Shell.
Shell said the county levies 12 mills for its general fund, so the anticipated ad valorem tax revenue from 2021 would have been $24.8 million.
The current estimate for 2022 would produce $40.9 million, reflecting the same 64% increase.
“For FY23, the commissioners budgeted $37.46 million in overall general fund revenue and $23.1 million for all property taxes collections. As of Jan. 31, we’ve collected $63.1 million in all revenue and $ 52.89 million in property taxes, placing us at 168% of budgeted revenue. I’m projecting we will collect 212% of what we budgeted by the end of the fiscal year. Since ad valorem mineral taxes are now being paid monthly, we’re already experiencing this increase in higher-than-expected revenues for Fiscal Year 2023,” he said in an email Feb. 24.
Much of the additional revenue, according to Shell, is due to the status of mineral taxes that were deferred as part of the transition to monthly payments.
“The legislature deferred the second half of the 2021 mineral taxes (calendar year 2020 production) and all of the 2022 mineral tax (2021 production). Those taxes are due in 8% increments beginning December 2023 and ending in December 2035. Converse County deferred $125 million in property taxes, due to all taxing entities in the county, mostly schools.
“We expected companies that were allowed to defer their tax payments to defer them. However, as of Jan. 31, mineral companies have paid $84.9 million of the deferred total, or 67.8%. (Converse) county’s share of that would be roughly $17 million,” Shell said.