Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

The public interest will be substantially injured if a judge temporarily suspends his own decision that corner crossing is not trespassing, four Missouri hunters argue in a new court filing.

In a 12-page motion filed Friday, the hunters contest an effort by the owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch in Carbon County to stay the June 1 judgment by U.S. Chief District Judge Scott Skavdahl.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Recommended for you