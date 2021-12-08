CHEYENNE — The deaths of another 44 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths, which occurred in October and November, brought to 1,472 the number of people whose deaths have been connected to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The fatalities included 11 Natrona County residents, seven men and four women, who all died in November, as did five Fremont County residents, three women and two men.
Four Laramie County residents, all men, died in November, and four Platte County residents were among the victims, three men and one woman.
Other victims included an Albany County man, a Big Horn County man and woman, two Campbell County men and one woman, a Carbon County man, three Converse County men, two Goshen County men, and a Hot Springs County woman.
A Park County man died in October and a Park County woman died in November, two Sheridan County women died in November and a Sweetwater County woman and man died in November.
The department’s announcement Tuesday came as its figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state dropped by 19 from Monday to total 1,346.