CHEYENNE — The holidays are a time to spread love and cheer, though carrying on seasonal traditions can be difficult when missing someone you love. But this year, the Laramie County Coroner’s Office is beginning a new Christmas tradition — an “in memory” tree, where residents can place meaningful ornaments as a tribute to their loved ones who have died.
The plan is to put up the tree year after year during the holidays, along with the ornaments people have placed on it. Especially with everything that’s going on this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid said they wanted to provide a little bit of light.
“Since 2020 has just been such a crappy year for everybody, we wanted to do something extra special for our families and for Laramie County citizens, where they could come out and just remember their loved ones,” Reid said.
Residents can take memorial ornaments to the Laramie County Coroner’s “in memory” tree from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an hour lunch break at 1 p.m., Monday through Friday through the rest of the month, in the atrium at 3964 Archer Parkway.
A few families have put their memorial ornaments on the tree already, some with photos and some that had sentimental value, whether it’s a reminder of that person or that person’s favorite ornament.
Cheyenne resident Megan Powers plans to bring two ornaments to put on the tree in remembrance of her “two angel babies,” whom she lost from miscarriages.
“It’s really neat what they’re doing, and I think it also helps with healing. Some people struggle, especially during the holidays, but this is a way for people to say, ‘Hey, this is my family member, and this is what they were like,’” Powers said.
“I think people can share interesting stories with others that way.”
Once more and more people start sharing ornaments in honor of their loved ones, the tree will house a hodgepodge of memories that residents have chosen to share with the community. The current tree is 7-and-a-half feet tall, though Reid said they may upgrade to a bigger tree down the line if this one fills up in years to come.
“There’s a white angel on the top with a white tree skirt, so it’s a beautiful tree. We want to just add something extra special to someone’s life this year,” she said. “It makes us so happy to be able to help these families.”
And for the team at the coroner’s office, the tree is also a place to maintain connections with people and families involved in cases they’ve worked on in the past.
“It’s special for the families because they know that we’re not forgetting their loved one, and it’s special for us, too,” Reid said.