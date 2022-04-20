CASPER — Price increases driven by the coronavirus pandemic last year brought a state inflation measure to its highest point in four decades.
The Wyoming Cost of Living Index is a twice-a-year publication done by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division that studies changes in inflation. The latest report, published April 18, covers the fourth quarter of 2021, which covers October, November and December.
Inflation in Wyoming rose 9.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021, the report found.
The last time Wyoming saw a spike that high was the third quarter of 1981, which posted a year-over-year inflation rate of 11.8%. That was during the economic recession of the early ‘80s.
The pandemic has taken prices on a roller coaster, but early last year is when inflation really began to surge, according to data from the National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit group that studies the U.S. economy.
The last Wyoming Cost of Living Index report, which came out in October, recorded a 7.7% inflation rate between spring 2020 and spring 2021. That same measure was just 1.1% a year prior.
The index measures inflation rates for six consumer categories:
1. Transportation in Wyoming recorded the highest increase at 22.1%. It’s little wonder — oil prices have risen dramatically since tanking at the beginning of the pandemic.
2. Food underwent an 8.3% increase. By comparison, food costs rose just 1.9% from the second quarter 2020 to the second quarter of 2021.
3. Housing had the next highest inflation at 7.4%.
4. Recreation and personal care underwent a 6.7% price increase.
5. Medical costs recorded a 4.3% increase and apparel recorded an increase of 3.3%.
The higher food prices come at no surprise. In Wyoming — where most of what we eat is shipped in from elsewhere — higher transportation costs equal higher food costs.
“Our food bill has doubled,” said Jamie Purcell, founder and executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought.