EVANSTON — A bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2021 session is causing some confusion and consternation among county treasurers and entities dependent on county mill levies.
Enrolled Act 9, which originated as Senate File 60, deals with ad valorem taxation of mineral production in the state.
Though it overwhelmingly passed both legislative chambers (27 ayes in the 30-member Senate and 47 ayes in the 60-member House), there are elements of the law that are perhaps proving to be trickier and more difficult to implement than legislators envisioned.
The bill itself is likely confusing to anyone not well versed in the specifics of mineral production taxation in Wyoming.
Uinta County Treasurer Terry Brimhall explained how the process currently works and what will change as a result of the new law. Brimhall said there is currently a significant lag time of one to two years between when mineral production occurs and when companies pay taxes on that production. For example, production that occurred in 2020 was reported to the state in early 2021. County assessors will receive and certify that information in summer of 2021 and tax bills will be sent out in September. Those bills would be due in two installments, with the first payment due in November 2021 and the second in May 2022. The problem with the system as it has been is that companies may go out of business between the time production occurs and when the tax bills are finally due, causing difficulties for counties that may never receive payment.
Enrolled Act 9 is the result of an effort to change that significant lag time to a system in which production occurs one month and taxes are paid the following month, helping to ensure counties and organizations that receive mill levy monies actually receive those payments.