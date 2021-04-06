CODY — Two Cody residents were arrested March 31 by the Cody Police Department on charges of felony aggravated child abuse.
The victim of the alleged child abuse, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, passed away in Denver on Sunday afternoon as a result of the injuries she sustained. She was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment.
In a release Monday morning announcing the death, Cody Police said the case is still under investigation.
Moshe Williams, 30, and Carolyn Aune, 28, were booked at the Park County Detention Center last Wednesday and are each being held with a $1 million cash-only bond set at their initial hearing Friday morning in connection with her injuries.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said during their hearing the state is likely to press first-degree murder charges and possibly seek the death penalty.
“It may go to capital punishment for their egregious conduct,” Hatfield said during the initial hearing. “The agony suffered leads one to consider them a serious safety hazard.”
As of Friday morning the couple is being charged with aggravated child abuse, a charge carrying up to 25 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Aggravated child abuse is an elevated category of child abuse pertaining to situations when someone responsible for the welfare of a child has intentionally or recklessly inflicted physical injury upon an individual younger than 18-years-old.
The birth mother of the child, Billings resident Rebecca Holtsman, was with her daughter at the hospital in Denver by Friday afternoon.
“She was an amazing child,” Holtsman said in a phone interview. “She would just light up the whole entire town.”
Holtsman said her daughter had a gregarious personality and was beloved by her siblings.
“I can’t even describe in words everything this child is,” she said.
According to Aune, Williams lived two of the children he and Holtsman had together, along with Aune and her three children in one home since August 2020.
The couple’s arrest stemmed from an incident occurring last Saturday, when officers responded to Cody Regional Health Emergency Room at the request of the hospital staff to investigate a report of an alleged child abuse involving the child.
Williams brought his child to the emergency room around midday March 27. The child was unresponsive and emergency personnel noticed numerous bruises on her body.
Cody Police Officer Juston Wead also went to the hospital after being notified of the situation and said he saw bruising “on her legs, back, head and face,” and potential bruising inside one eye. CRH’s Dr. John Murray reported she also had a fractured vertebrae in her neck and that she had been checked into the hospital about three weeks prior for a possible clavicle fracture, which Williams said was caused by her being accidentally kicked by her 14-month-old brother.
“Dr. Murray believed these were intentional injuries not caused by accident,” Wead said.
Wead said in the affidavit that Williams and Aune also made vague references alleging the bruising to have come as a result of one of the other children sleepwalking, and Williams said he was told by Aune an injury the child received to her chin occurred when she fell during potty training.
Williams told authorities he had received training to become a nursing assistant in the past, “but they didn’t teach him everything,” Wead said.
“Moshe couldn’t provide a plausible explanation on why he didn’t do more about the injuries,” Wead said.
After an exploratory surgery performed the evening of March 27 at CRH, it was determined the girl had a detached bowel, according to the affidavit. Wead said medical staff were concerned about internal bleeding and were attempting to stabilize her so she could be life-flighted to Denver. During the flight to Denver, the child went into cardiac arrest, and then was returned to Cody where she was brought back to life and stabilized.
By the morning of March 28, the girl was at Children’s Hospital Colorado and stabilized on a ventilator, but her chances of survival were not looking good, health officials said.
In a conversation with a medical representative from the hospital, Wead said it was determined the cause of the injury was from blunt force trauma. The medical representative listed the symptoms of this injury to Wead, which align with what Williams and Aune said the girl had been expressing in the 24 hours leading up to her hospital admittance.
It was also revealed the child had suffered a rib fracture 1-2 weeks prior.
“It was the opinion of the (CHC) team that the injuries to PW (Paisleigh Williams) were sustained over a period of time and not from a singular event,” Wead said. “It was also their diagnosis that PW is a victim of child abuse.”
Medical staff determined the impact had taken place sometime 24-48 hours prior to surgery she received on March 27 and is not typically associated with playing, but rather, abuse.
By March 30, it was determined the child’s right leg would have to be amputated due to lack of circulation in the leg caused by the cardiac arrest.
Wead said the medical professionals determined both Williams and Aune should have realized the girl was seriously ill, and should have taken her to receive medical care much sooner than they did, their delay likely leading to a more adverse outcome.
Williams told police his daughter’s behavior started changing in January when she began showing signs of depression, biting her nails, scratching her head and refusing to eat. He attributed this to a number of factors that included COVID-19 and her birth mother not being with her, according to the affidavit.
Aune said although Holtsman had videochats with her daughter, she has not had physical contact “for some time.” She said she had no idea what was going on with the child but that she usually would only make herself throw up after talking with her mother or other family.
Williams said the girl had digestive issues as a baby but had since been on a normal diet of food.