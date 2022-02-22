PINEDALE (WNE) — The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued a check to a couple from rural Sublette County this month for over $100,000.
According to a release from the office, the couple held a savings account but the bank holding the money reported it had not heard from the couple for five years. Bank officials followed Wyoming escheatment law and turned the money over to the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.
Jeff Robertson from the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office said the couple initiated a claim on Jan. 14, provided supportive documents earlier this month and were then issued a check. This is the second month in a row a Wyomingite has received such a check, following a $117,000 payout to a Kemmerer resident in January.
“After this and other payments throughout the month of February, there is still roughly $100 million left in the Wyoming Unclaimed Property fund, including $1.197 million earmarked for those who reside in Sublette County,” a release stated.