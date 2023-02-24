Judge courtroom gavel stock
JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who is suing the town of Jackson won a small victory last week when a federal judge denied the town’s request to dismiss his claims that he was “wrongfully and forcefully” terminated in August 2020.

Roger Schultz, who served on the Jackson Police Department for 23 years, from 1997 until August 2020, filed the suit Aug. 24, 2021, claiming he was denied due process by the town after he published a controversial social media post that led to pressure to resign.

