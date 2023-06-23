JACKSON — A dozen attendees sat in the 9th District Court on Thursday to hear Judge Melissa Owens halt a second abortion ban.
Owens blocked the ban on medication abortions, the first passed in the country, before it could take effect July 1. The law seeks to criminalize prescribing, dispensing, distributing, selling or using any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person.
Owens said that the plaintiffs showed “probable success” on their claims and that they will suffer irreparable harm.
This is the second restraining order on abortion bans Owens has issued this year.
The first halted a more general ban on abortions, the Life is a Human Right Act, passed in tandem with the chemical abortion ban this year.
Many of the arguments Thursday mirrored those presented at the three previous injunctive relief hearings, namely that both abortion bans transgress Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution, which affords adults the right to make their own health care decisions.
Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde reiterated that when lawmakers ratified Section 38 in 2012, it was to protect citizens from the federal government telling them what to do. Jerde also said the two abortion bans embody a “long-standing public policy” in Wyoming of restricting abortion.
Marci Bramlet, an attorney for the plaintiffs, countered that in 1994, Wyoming voters rejected a ballot measure banning abortions except in the case of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.
Bramlet is representing six plaintiffs: Jackson OB-GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony, Dr. Rene Hinkle, as well as two women and two abortion access nonprofits that have said the law infringes on the constitutional rights of Wyoming residents. The group is suing the state, Gov. Mark Gordon and the attorney general, as well as the Teton County sheriff and Jackson police chief, who would be tasked with enforcing the laws.
Bramlet said a “glaring” problem with the medication abortion ban is it bans only medication abortions, not all abortions.
“This is undermining the state’s stated goal of preserving prenatal life,” she said. “Surgical abortions are more invasive physically, financially and logistically.”
Since 2019, all but one of the state’s abortions were chemical.
Jerde said that lawmakers are acting within their powers to decide what health care options are legally available and that language protecting Wyomingites from undue governmental infringement applies only to infringement from the federal government.
Motive matters, Jerde argued, in determining whether abortions are a health care decision: If the motivation is protecting one’s career or financial considerations, it’s not a health care decision.
Bramlet said, “Whether a woman’s motive for seeking an abortion is career based or financial, I don’t think we would be requiring the same test for someone seeking cancer treatment.”
Owens said she struggled with logical inconsistencies in the chemical ban that the Legislature had passed this year.
She probed Jerde on how doctors navigate if they’re legally allowed to provide an abortion for a mother in “imminent peril,” as that is allowed in the chemical abortion ban, while the ban also states that emotional conditions or the mother self-harming are not allowed.
Section 3 of the chemical abortion ban “is so vague,” Owens said, “that Dr. Anthony or Dr. Hinkle wouldn’t know what to do and would be in fear of prosecution, which would then meet the standard for irreparable harm.”
Jerde said if that language was found to be “constitutionally problematic,” it could be severed.
Bramlet also questioned the differing penalties: The Life is a Human Right Act is a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of $20,000 or both. The chemical abortion ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months in prison, $9,000 fine, or both.
“If a doctor is charged for administering a medication abortion, what provisions and penalties will she face?” Bramlet asked. “What statute will she be charged under?”
Owens’ first order blocking enforcement of the Life is a Human Right Act is in effect while the case plays out. The duration of her temporary restraining order is expected to be clarified in a written ruling. For now, pre-viability abortions are legal in Wyoming.