The subtleties of understanding the state of the economy in the Equality State were illustrated in just a single paragraph of Dylan Bainer’s written synopsis of this Economic Analysis Division’s report: “Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has still not fully recovered from the pandemic, primarily due to slow recovery in the mining industry [which includes much of the energy sector]. Compared to February 2020, total employment is down 5,300 jobs, while employment in the mining sector is down 4,700 jobs.

A federal judge in Montana issued two separate decisions this month that threaten the future of federal coal leasing in the Powder River Basin — where mining was already expected to continue a precipitous decline.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ordered the Bureau of Land Management to revise two resource management plans to more fully analyze the climate and human health implications of leasing federal coal, oil and natural gas in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.

