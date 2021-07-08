CHEYENNE — COVID-19 case numbers in Laramie County are troubling, as they mirror the spread seen last October ahead of the worst peak in November and December, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons.
What’s more troubling is these numbers are paired with a significant presence of the Delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says spreads faster and is less treatable.
More than half the state’s COVID-19 cases in the last week stem from Laramie County — which accounted for 226 of the state’s 398 cases.
The county with the next highest number of cases was Sweetwater County with 39, Emmons said, which exemplifies how fast the virus is spreading locally. About a month ago, Laramie County had 77 active cases of COVID-19.
“Yesterday, we had 26 people in the hospital. … Our numbers are going up, our hospitalizations are going up, and our vaccinations are stagnant. They’re all connected, and as we continue to see more cases, we’re going to see more hospitalizations, and we’re going to continue to see more deaths,” Emmons said. “And what’s really amazing is that we know that there is a measure that can be taken to avoid this — vaccination.”
But as vaccine hesitancy and hyper-politicization of the vaccine continues, the effects are real in Laramie County.
Already, the ICU at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is pushing its capacity, with about 25% of the beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients. Out of the 110 beds in the ICU and the patient tower, 107 are full, according to CRMC spokeswoman Kathy Baker.
Six residents are on ventilators in the ICU right now. Despite these numbers and warnings from public health officials and elected officials on both sides of the aisle, just 32.4% of Laramie County residents were fully vaccinated as of June 28. Nationwide, the percentage of vaccinated residents is almost double that amount.