CHEYENNE — The deaths of another 16 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in December and January, brought to 1,588 the number of deaths blamed on the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included three Carbon County residents, two men and a woman, a Big Horn County man and woman and a Fremont County man and woman.
Other victims included a Hot Springs County man, a Laramie County woman, two Natrona County men, a Park County man, a Sweetwater County man and woman and a Washakie County man and woman.
The announcement of the deaths came on the same day the department’s figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state climbed by 203 to total 3,288.