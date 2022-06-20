CASPER — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old starting next week, pending final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department’s spokesperson said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Friday for kids as young as 6 months old. Prior to the new approval, only people 18 years and older could get the Moderna vaccine, while only people 5 years and older could get the Pfizer vaccine.
The new approval comes amid another uptick in COVID cases across the country, driven primarily by the omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. The sub-variant makes up about 68% of cases in the region that includes Wyoming, Montana, North and South Dakota and Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.