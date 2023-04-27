1-13-23 barry cragoweb.jpg
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, laughs during discussion at the 67th Legislature in the House Chambers Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Cheyenne. Crago is sponsoring four House bills thus far in the general session.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

BUFFALO — “Wyoming solutions for Wyoming problems.”

That is how Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, describes the work of the newly formed Wyoming Caucus, a group of legislators Crago is a part of who are focusing on “issues back home.” Lawmakers formed the caucus in response to the growing emphasis by some in the Legislature on Washington, D.C., politics.

