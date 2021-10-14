SUNDANCE — A civil trial that was to consider the removal of Mary Kuhl from her position as Crook County treasurer will no longer be necessary because her letter of resignation was accepted by the county commissioners on Friday, Oct. 8.
The trial was set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19, but the petition for her removal, filed by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, has now been dismissed with prejudice, a term that means it cannot be brought back to court in the future.
This was done as part of the settlement agreement in which Kuhl agreed to resign her office.
“We received the resignation this morning and, with Linda [Fritz]’s assistance, we’ve put together a resolution for the board to consider,” said County Attorney Joe Baron as the commissioners convened in a special meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the development.
Kuhl’s resignation is effective from Oct. 31. Until that time, according to the resolution passed by the commission, she will remain suspended from office.
The civil case against Kuhl was filed by the AG after the county commissioners registered a complaint against her to Gov. Mark Gordon.
The case largely focused on the charges that will still be brought against Kuhl in her criminal case, with the inclusion of new information such as the findings from an FBI investigation into Kuhl’s conduct.
Because the governor found, “sufficient irregularities that rise to the level of misconduct and malfeasance,” states the resolution, Kuhl was suspended on Sept. 16.
The resolution accepts her resignation and declares the office of the treasurer will be open effective Oct. 31. Until that time, Tammy Jundt will continue to perform the role of temporary treasurer.
The resolution directs County Clerk Linda Fritz to immediately notify in writing the chairman of the county party under which the incumbent ran; in this case, the Crook County Republican Party.
The chairman shall then call a meeting of the county central committee within 15 days to select the names of three candidates who are qualified to take the office.
The commissioners will fill the office with one of these three candidates.
When asked what would happen if the party was unable to select three names in a timely manner, Baron explained that a District Court judge will make the decision, “And we frankly don’t want that.”