CASPER — Thousands of Wyoming Democrats and independents crossed party lines to vote Republican this August — a practice known as crossover voting.
It’s far from a new concept.
Wyoming’s primary elections are closed, so only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries. Those races decide many of Wyoming’s most important elected offices, though, which has long motivated Democrats and independents to switch over.
But this year was different.
The 2022 Republican primary race for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives pitted Rep. Liz Cheney against natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
While Cheney’s opposition to Trump mobilized plenty of Republicans to vote her out, it also earned her notable Democratic support.
There’s no way to know exactly how many people crossed over for the 2022 primaries, but voter registration statistics show the Wyoming Democratic Party lost over 3,500 people from July 1 to Aug. 1.
In 2018, that number only decreased by 54, according to data published by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Meanwhile, the Republican party this year gained more than 3,000 voters from July 1 to Aug. 1.
Compared to the Wyoming GOP, which has over 200,000 registered members, that’s not much.
University of Wyoming surveys indicate less than 10% of the people voting in the Republican primary identified as Democrats, said political science professor Jim King. (The survey’s findings haven’t been published yet.)
Still, with the general election coming up, where might August’s crossover voters go from here?
For the time being, there really isn’t incentive for anyone to change their political party, King pointed out. That’s because people are free to vote for whomever they want in general elections.
Political affiliation doesn’t matter the way it does in the primaries, he said, so crossover voters might as well stay put until the 2024 elections. But who’s to say they’ll want to leave? If people voted Republican this year because they wanted a voice, King said, why go back?