CHEYENNE — Wyoming voters’ have retained their right to change party affiliation on election day after a bill to restrict the practice died in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Senate File 97 — Change in party affiliation died quietly when it did not receive a first reading vote in the House by the deadline. As in years prior, the Wyoming Republican Party lobbied heavily in support of the bill, but that did not translate to enough support at the Capitol.
Several election reforms supported by the party failed, including a bill to implement a runoff system. Numerous election reforms opposed by the party succeeded.
“It’s a pretty clear indication that the state party certainly does not speak for all Republicans,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told WyoFile.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Virginia, trekked to the Little America Hotel and Resort complex on Cheyenne’s outskirts on Monday to endorse Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman’s candidacy. He also called on Wyoming lawmakers to pass SF 97 restricting crossover voting.
“You need to call your state rep and say, ‘This needs to be a Republican-only primary,’” Rand said.
The first nail in SF 97’s coffin came roughly two hours after Paul’s remarks when the House Appropriations Committee voted 5-2 on a “do not pass” recommendation. Had the committee voted to outright kill the bill, the House would have had the ability to bring it back to the floor with a simple majority vote. Per legislative rules, a “do not pass” recommendation lands a bill at the bottom of the general file, with a two-thirds majority vote needed to move it up for consideration to avoid the deadline.
Before the committee made its decision, several members of the public voiced opposition to the bill. That included Angela Sylvester, a Laramie County resident, who said she did not vote in the last election because she was unable to secure child care as a single mom. She worried the bill would add another obstacle to her civic participation.
“I don’t like to vote along party lines. I want to vote for the best person,” she said.
Gail Symons runs Civics 307, a non-partisan blog dedicated to educating the public on state government. She told the committee crossover voting isn’t the problem — voter turnout is.
“On election day 2020, 53,420 registered Republicans stayed home,” Symons said, referencing data from the secretary of state’s office.
Kathy Russell spoke in favor of the bill and told the committee party switching is used to “stymie the political process of the political parties.”
Russell is the executive director of the Wyoming Republican Party, but did not identify herself as party leadership to the committee.