vote stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Lawmakers have tried for years to push through legislation to restrict crossover voting. This session, they finally succeeded.

House Bill 103, which significantly restricts when people can change their party affiliation, cleared its last vote in the Legislature on Friday in a 19-11 vote. Though the bill has made it through the Legislature, Gov. Mark Gordon must still decide on it.

Tags

Recommended for you