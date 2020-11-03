CASPER — A meeting intended to discuss the surge of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and a possible mask order ended abruptly Monday after a hostile crowd repeatedly interrupted and heckled doctors and politicians who were trying to speak.
Natrona County commissioners called the meeting to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how it’s affecting local health resources and what can be done to stem the spread of the virus.
Scheduled to speak was a list of local officials: Casper-Natrona County Health Department director Anna Kinder, county health officers Drs. Mark Dowell and Ghazi Ghanem, Wyoming Medical Center CEO Dr. J.J. Bleicher, WMC Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn, the Natrona County School District superintendent, and the president of Casper College.
Nearly half of these officials didn’t make it to the microphone.
The meeting was adjourned 45 minutes after it began because of constant and aggressive interruptions from the crowd.
Shortly after Dowell, an infectious disease specialist, began his remarks, the meeting devolved into a battle between public health officials hoping to share details about the worsening state of COVID-19 infections and members of the public who refused to hear them out.
Dowell began his address by saying the virus was not political, a point he’s frequently repeated over the last several months.
“Please, please, please, this is not political. Please don’t make it political,” he started to say, before the crowd began mocking him for the statement.
“This is a medical emergency,” Dowell said. “The goal is to keep you healthy, keep the community healthy —”
Voices in the crowd cut off Dowell. A spectator said they can keep themselves healthy, a remark that earned applause from others in the auditorium. This was 10 minutes into the meeting, and public officials never fully regained control of the room.
Attempts by Dowell, Ghanem, commission Chairman Rob Hendry and Vice Chairman
Paul Bertoglio were all rebuffed by the crowd.
Even as Dowell shared details of two previously healthy COVID-19 patients on the brink of death, the crowd rejected the message.
“There’s one person (at WMC) 54 years old, perfectly healthy, that is dying today,” Dowell said. “And another one, 56, that is probably going to die tomorrow.”